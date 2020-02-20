Five-month drug investigation ends in three arrests

Three people are now behind bars on drugs charges following the execution of a search warrant.

According to the Huntington Police Department, this was the conclusion of a five-month investigation by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Officers say the arrests were made after they found several people in a bedroom of a home at 1309 Rear Monroe Avenue with a half-ounce of cocaine and digital scales.

Approximately 24 grams of suspected fentanyl was also seized from the home.

The following people were arrested:

Derrick Elonta Johnson, aka "Rick," 32, of Detroit. Johnson was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Machiesty Ann Prince, aka "Cheesy," 39, of Salt Rock, West Virginia. Prince was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine).

Paulette Clark, 46, of Huntington, was arrested on two misdemeanor city warrants.

Police say the landlord was notified and more arrests are pending in the investigation.

