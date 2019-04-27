Five people found dead in Tennessee town, suspect on the run

SUMNER COUNTY, Tn. (WBKO) -- Five people have been found dead in Sumner County, Tennessee the suspect remains on the loose.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, four people were killed at a home on Charles Brown Road in Sumner County near Westmoreland, Tennessee.

A fifth victim has been found deceased at a home on Luby Brown Road, TBI confirm.

TBI says Michael Cummins is a person of interest wanted in connection to the homicides.

Police said he may be in the woods near the scene at Luby Daniels Road and armed.

 
