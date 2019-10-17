Five-year-old receives key to city of South Charleston

A very special moment Thursday night for a very special little girl.

Ellie Washington was handed her very own key to the city of South Charleston.

Ellie is just five-years-old but her courage and strength is beyond her years. She was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 17-months-old.

Ellie beat cancer, but it came back in May. She is now in remission.

Her family says it's her drive and courage that has gotten her through. Her strength is inspiring the entire city.

"It really warms my heart to know that we have so much support in our community, and that we have such a tight knit community that everyone takes care of each other and watches out for one another," Jessica Washington, Ellie's mom said.

Earlier this summer city employees inclduing police and firefighters came to a party in Ellie's honor.