A home was destroyed early Thursday morning by fire.

It happened on Pentacre Rd. in the Quick area of Kanawha County.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from the vacant home when they got on scene about 3:15 Thursday morning.

The roof collapsed. The home is a total loss. No one was injured. Pinch, Clendenin and Frame volunteer fire departments were all on scene.

Quick Rd. is closed as crews clean up at the scene.