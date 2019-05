Portions of a storage unit went up in flames Tuesday night in the Logan County community of Cora.

The call came in around 7 p.m., according to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department. Video sent in by Greg Browning shows at least two units on fire at the Cora Storage Units.

The Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department also worked to help at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Keep on checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.