Flash Flood Watch in effect late Wednesday/early Thursday in Kanawha County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for Kanawha County.

The National Weather Service issued the alert earlier Wednesday night, in anticipation of up to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain that could fall.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the county’s Emergency Operations Center remains open and emergency officials remain on high alert.

They advise drivers to avoid any standing water since it’s often impossible to tell how deep it is. They remind drivers of the “turn around, don't drown" advice from meteorologists and first responders.

