Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Huntington Monday evening.

A van got stuck in water covering 5th Avenue near 25th Street.

Traffic had to cut through business parking lots and alleys to get through.

Customers at Gino's Pub had to wait for the water to go down before they could leave.

Another car had to be pushed out of water on 3rd Avenue near 24th Street.

Viaducts flooded also. There was no reports of injuries.