Fleeing driver crashes after hitting spike strips

A driver being chased by police hit spike strips on Rt. 60 in Cabell County shortly before crashing.

The chase started on I-64 near the Milton interchange about 3 Wednesday morning. The driver took off the exit and took Route 60 West toward Barboursville.

Shortly after passing Ona, the driver hit spike strips.

Dispatchers say the vehicle crashed in the 3100 block of Blue Sulphur Road. The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.