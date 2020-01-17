Flinn Elementary receives $30,000 grant from Kanawha Co. Commission to build playground, park.

Haley Wiseman went to Flinn Elementary School and remembers playing on its playground equipment when she was a little girl. Now she's a teacher at the school and a parent of a student who went there.

Flinn Elementary in Kanawha County is getting a new playground, thanks in part to a $30,000 donation from the County Commission.

Wiseman says she's most excited for the new playground that will replace the one she remembers so well.

"It's not just for Flinn Elementary students," Wiseman said. "We hope with the new picnic tables that parents will bring their children out and enjoy the new equipment."

She hopes the community will come out to the playground. She says it will be open to the whole Sissonville community. An upgrade for the playground has been in the works for at least a decade. Some of the equipment has been taken out and not replaced.

"We've had to have a couple pieces moved, you know," Wiseman said. "They're safety things that come along, and things get old and sometimes break down."

She has been instrumental in raising the money necessary for the new park equipment. Between the PTO and parents, they were able to raise nearly $40,000.

"Almost everybody in this area, whether they have students that go here or not, found a way to donate to this project," Flinn Elementary Principal Maria Clendenin said.

Clendenin has been at the school since the fundraiser for the playground started. A decade later, she is able to bring it to reality, with a little help from the Kanawha County Commission. At the commission meeting Thursday, commissioners voted to give $30,000 to help the school.

"That was a dream come true for us because now we are really going to be able to do what we planned, what we hoped to do and what we promised the community," Clendenin said.

She said they hope to break ground on the park in the next month and have the project complete before summer.

"This is home ... not only to my staff," Clendenin said. "It is a true community place. We come together when there are tragedies. We come together when there are celebrations."

She said the playground and their goal to make the school a better place is all a part of the school's philosophy.

"We are trying to instill in our students a love for West Virginia so that they want to stay here, and I feel like they see that in their teachers," Clendenin said.