Flood Watch update

Heaviest rains still to come



Flood Watch likely to be extended eastward



Rivers off limits as levels rise

Late Tuesday night, the day long and evening shower pattern remains widespread but largely manageable. Two….” five hundred to nearly one thousand mile” long arms of moisture are pointed in our direction coming from different water sources.

The first arm of moisture is channeling north from the inland Carolinas right up I-77 from Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina, to Wytheville and Blacksburg, Virginia, right into Southern West Virginia. This thrust of rain will be responsible for the daytime soaking the Kanawha Valley experiences on Wednesday.

At the same time a secondary but robust surge of moisture is targeting Northern WV having its origin off the North Carolina coastal waters. This channel of maritime air is pouring down the rain in the northern half of WV with the Cheat, West Fork and Little Kanawha Rivers catching this wave of heavy rain.

Given two more days of this pattern holding on, the Flood Watch from the National Weather Service for Ohio, Kentucky and far western West Virginia may need to be extended all the way through the Kanawha Valley into the mountain counties.

This spells a growing threat for important high water and hillsides as May lives up to its wettest month of the year reputation.

So with the kids out of school for the year, a friendly reminder of swift currents and rising water levels to make any recreation along our streams dangerous. This includes the Great Scioto River where waters heading downstream from Columbus will aggravate the already wet grounds in the bottomlands.

