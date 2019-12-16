Flood alert snaps 5-state region

A Monday morning long misty, chilled rain turned into an afternoon-evening soaker, prompting flood warnings for more than 20 counties across the Tri-State area as issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

With reports of more than 1 inch of rain common and areas receiving in excess of 2 even up to 3 inches of rain the past 24 hours, localized high water is likely in time for the first light of Tuesday.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, flood warnings ran from south of Pittsburgh to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, an area that spanned more than 500 miles in a continuous straight line.

School delays/closing are possible in areas where small stream overflow blocks bus routes.

The most likely target zone for road issues will be lanes that adjoin small streams and lay at the base of steep hills where runoff is most efficient. This spells some road closures in interior Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Central West Virginia. Despite the flood watch, it appears the coalfield region, which is notorious for high water, has dodged a rain bullet.

As colder air knifes in overnight into Tuesday morning, rain will ebb in intensity and in time change to wet snow. Dawn temperatures will range from the 30s in Ohio and along the river to the 50s in far southern sections.

Now the process of rain changing to snow will slow the runoff into those rural streams and allow for a stabilizing of any water levels.

Flooding in winter comes in response to several events. First the heavy rains which will tally 1”-3” areawide by dawn. Second the steep geology of Appalachia allows water to flow downhill more readily, increasing the risk of flooding. Finally the trees of our forests are long since dormant after the heat of fall. These deciduous and evergreens are now “not interested, or not able to” soak in any large quantity of water. Instead you will notice large pools of water surrounding trees in winter after a good rain.

As for snow, a dusting late afternoon-evening seems a good bet in many places, though the concern for overnight into Wednesday black ice will be high where water has collected or is draining.

