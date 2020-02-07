Floodwater shut down roads in Mingo County

"It is a lot higher this year" said Jacob Zondag who watched floodwaters overtake Marrowbone Creek Road. Zondag lives along the road, just a quarter mile from the flooding that shut it down Friday.

Residents in Mingo County are still dealing with high water, including the Marrowbone Creek Road area of Kermit, West Virginia.

"I've seen cars all day coming up the road a lot of them have turned around," Zondag said.

While many dealt with snow, the people of Kermit were still dealing with flooding. Mingo County officials say the water to recede, but Kermit and parts of U.S. 52 was still cresting into the evening.

"I was out on the Tug Fork River this morning, too, and there's a lot of trash in the river. There is a lot of trash in the creek flowing down into the river for awhile there it just looked like a barge of trash just flowing down the middle of the river," Zondag said.

Zondag said he spent the day taking pictures and watching.

Mingo County officials also say they had to rescue one family trapped past a flooded bridge.

"As soon as you go past this bridge, you keep on going down the road and you go to the right and that's where they live," Zondag said.

Emergency crews say to be extra cautious and avoid flooded areas when traveling.