Flooded roadways remain an issue in Greenup County, Ky.

Water-covered roadways remain an issue Tuesday evening in parts of Greenup County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 9.

The following areas are affected:

State Route 1 is under water around the 1.2-mile marker near state Route 784 in Lost Creek.

State Route 784 (Three Prong/Lost Creek) is under water on both sides of state Route 2.

State Route 503 is under water near Culp Creek.

State Route 2 is under water near the intersection with state Route 7 near the 6.2-mile marker.

The agency reports there will be a few spots where Tygarts Creek will go over state Route 7 between state Route 827 and South Shore, probably later Tuesday evening.

A recovery mission is underway for a man feared drowned along state Route 7 and state Route 2 in the Load area.

As always, drivers are urged to turn around, don’t drown.

