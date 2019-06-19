Flooded roads reported in Ashland and Boyd County

Several streets are flooded late Wednesday afternoon in Ashland and in other parts of the county after heavy rain, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

They say as many as 20 streets are flooded in Ashland, with more flooded roadways reported elsewhere in Boyd County.

According to emergency officials, Route 5 from Rose Road to Old Buckley Road is closed due to high water.

A woman who lives along 29th Street in Ashland called our newsroom and said there was so much water that it looked like a fountain at her home.

We have a crew headed to the scene.


