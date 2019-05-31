Flooding hits Cross Lanes area of Kanawha County

Flooding on Friday afternoon has hit parts of Kanawha County, including the Cross Lanes area, our crew at the scene says.

At least one person was rescued from a car on New Goff Mountain Road. They were in shin deep water when crews got them out.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Kanawha County until 5:15 p.m. Friday. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. More flash flooding is expected, according to the NWS.

The agency advises drivers to turn around and don't drown when encountering flooded roadways.

