Flooding expected to cause problems on roads

Heavy rain is expected to move into our region Tuesday evening through the end of the week, and can cause localized flooding.

Rain begins to move into the Kanawha Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The worst conditions are expected on small streams and roadways.

"We will have this the next few days if we have flooding or not," Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said. "The roads are going to be wet, so it's time to slow down a little bit. Put your phone down, pay attention to your driving, and follow the speed limit or slower."

The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) said it works to clear drains along roads as part of normal maintenance. Those ditches will be put to the test in the coming days to keep water from sitting on the roads.

"There are still some issues with the drains clogging up," Sigman said. "It will always be a problem. I don't care how many crews they put out and how much work gets done, we will always have a problem with drains stopping up somewhere."

Sigman said warm weather on Sunday and Monday helped the ground dry out to better absorb this incoming rain. The lack of a significant snow pack will also limit how much additional water will be running into streams and rivers.

"West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews will be out making sure culverts are clear and drains are free of debris, a constant task as part of Highway’s core maintenance program covering over 35,000 miles of roadway," WVDOH said in a statement. "Please remember, when there is a storm with significant precipitation in a short amount of time, those drains and culverts can be covered quickly and pooling can occur."

"When motorists encounter less than perfect conditions, please slow down," the statement continued. "Drive with headlights and wipers on. If you encounter standing water, please turn around. Our crews will be monitoring the conditions and will work with first responders should we be needed."

"Now is not the time to see how fast you can go and how bold you are," Sigman said. "You want to slow down because you might hit some water ponding, and the road is going to be wet and you won't have the traction you have anyway."

Sigman said this is just the beginning of the soggy season.