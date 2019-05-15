Florida man slaps sleeping girlfriend with cheeseburger, deputies say

A 28-year-old woman was sound asleep when her live-in boyfriend of seven years started slapping her with a cheeseburger, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kyle Jamison Jones on May 4 and charged with battery. According to an arrest report reviewed by TCPalm, after waking his girlfriend up with a cheeseburger to the face, Jones pulled her by the hair and kicked her down the stairs.

Investigators said Jones admitted to engaging in a verbal fight with his girlfriend but denied things ever got physical.

Authorities didn’t find any injuries on the woman. They did, however, find her still covered in what was left of the burger.

She declined medical attention and told authorities she didn’t want Jones arrested. She only wanted the deputies to talk to him.

