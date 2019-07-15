Florida man stopped for having loaded gun at Tri-State Airport checkpoint

A man from Florida was caught with a gun in a carry-on bag at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

It happened Sunday and marked the sixth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint this year alone, the TSA says. For the entire year in 2018, two firearms were caught at the checkpoint.

Agents say the .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets when it went through the X-ray machine.

The man who was stopped is from Pinellas County, Florida.

A typical first offense for carrying a gun into a TSA checkpoint is around $4,000.

