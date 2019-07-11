Florida man stopped with loaded gun at Tri-State Airport checkpoint

A man from Florida was stopped with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Thursday.

It was the fifth gun discovered at the airport’s checkpoint this year, more than twice as many caught in all of 2018, TSA officials say.

The man, who’s from Seffner, Florida, told airport police that he forgot the gun was in his backpack. It was loaded with six bullets at the time.

A typical first offense for carrying a firearm into a checkpoint is $4,000.

