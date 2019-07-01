Florida mother experienced 'excruciating pain’ with epidural stuck in back for 4 days

The birth of a Florida mother’s first baby has been tainted by the fact she had an epidural lodged in her back for four days before doctors were able to remove it.

New mother Selena Gray gave birth June 26, but the life moment was tainted by the fact the epidural got stuck in her back. (Source: Selena Gray/WEAR/CNN)

Selena Gray received an epidural June 25 when she went into labor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. The next day, her baby girl Serenity was born, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

But the new mother wasn’t able to celebrate perhaps the most memorable moment in her life because she was in what she called “excruciating pain."

“Basically, my epidural looped itself into my spine,” Gray said. “It’s in a knot in my spine, and they’ve been trying to tug at it and tug at it. I haven’t been able to get up or move or do anything.”

Feeling helpless, Gray checked herself out of Sacred Heart and transferred to nearby Baptist Hospital. However, she says doctors there were hesitant to even touch her.

"They just keep telling me, 'In all my years, I haven't seen anything like this.' So basically, they're just as shocked as I am," she said.

The mother then headed to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. It was a six-hour journey by ambulance.

However, Gray posted on Facebook that the doctors there were finally able to remove the epidural June 28, and she got to head home to her baby girl.

“She’s so cute and just alert. She has her big, brown eyes open,” Gray said. “She’s the best. She really can just make you so happy."

The new mother is still recovering from the ordeal. She experienced numbness in her legs while the epidural was in her back, and the worst-case scenario was paralysis.

Representatives at Sacred Heart and Baptist Hospitals declined to comment.

