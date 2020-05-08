Mother's Day business brisk for flower shops despite social distancing

Fields Flower Shop in Ashland, which opened in 1920, is celebrating their 100th Mother's Day. Owner Robert Fields says while things look a little different this year, business is still booming.

"It' feels like we've been busier this time. I know we've run out of stuff, and we're waiting to be resupplied," Fields said.

With stay at home orders restricting visitation to nursing homes, there's been an increase this year in the number of deliveries to nursing homes.

"It's nice right now to be able to help some people who haven't been able to get and see their relatives because there are not able to," Fields said.

Fields Flower Shop has closed its showroom. Orders can be placed over the phone, and deliveries will spread out during the weekend.