Floyd County Firefighter class strengthens bonds and skills

Putting your life on the line is dangerous, but many firefighters do it without pay and with little thanks.

Over the weekend, multiple agencies came together to learn new skills and sharpen old ones.

"More knowledge in here and more things for our local firemen to do and experience," said Grady Allen.

Allen is the president of the Floyd County Firefighters Association.

"The more things you learn, the more things you have at your disposal," explained Allen.

From vehicle extrication to water drafting, classes taught around 150 volunteers life-saving skills.

"I love it. That's the one thing that makes the fire associations and the fire departments a brotherhood. They work together," Allen pointed out.

One of the most important skills each volunteer will take home is comradery.

"You learn to interact with other departments. (Learn) What equipment they have? What other resources that I may need if I have a massive fire up David," explained Greg Davis.

Davis is the Fire Chief of the David Fire Department.

He told our sister station, WYMT, seeing Auxier Fire Department's ladder truck is enough of a reason to come out.

"That's been a good experience to see what they have just in case I have a massive fire up David. Now I know a little bit about the tuck and the guys who are going to be operating it," Davis said.

There are 14 extensive classes. Each class is eight-hours-per-day.

Next weekend in Lawrence County, firefighters will work with a live structure fire.