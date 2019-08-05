Floyd County Schools debut new STEM bus

Teachers and administrators had an opportunity to get their first glimpse at a new teaching tool at Floyd County Schools' opening day Monday morning.

Floyd County Schools' new STEM bus was debuted at their opening day at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The school district debuted their very own STEM-oriented (science, technology, engineering, math) school bus which will tour the various classes in Floyd County.

"The days of sitting in a desk and writing from a book are over," said Betsy Layne Elementary Assistant Principal Rachael Morrison.

The bus was modeled from a decommissioned regular-use Floyd County Schools bus. School district officials removed the interior seating, and a design group installed various stations inside.

Each station inside the bus will have the capability to be removed via the back emergency exit and placed under an awning on the passenger side so all students can enjoy the technology.

According to Floyd County Schools, the bus is only the third of its kind in Kentucky -- with the others in school districts in Louisville and Lexington.

"Well, I'm an educator, but I'm a parent first and I have triplet 15-year-old boys," Morrison said, "and to know that they will get the opportunity to use this ... you couldn't pay me a million dollars to get me to leave Floyd County. I'm super excited about that."

The bus will begin touring the county in September. The first day of school for Floyd County is Wednesday.