Floyd County Schools doing 'whatever it takes' to ensure school safety

As schools across Kentucky resume for the fall semester, a focus on school safety is more heightened than ever.

New school security laws were signed into effect in March, adding more safety requirements for school districts. Schools are now working to ensure buzzer systems are used and a vetting process is in practice, keeping visitors from entering the schools unannounced.

Visitors are now required to show photo identification and answer a series of questions to let the schools know why they are on campus.

"The safety of the children: that's the most important thing that we're trusted with," said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins. "Because if we can't keep them safe, then we can't help to provide that future."

Which is why Floyd County Schools District is adding an extra precaution to its entrance policy.

"If you're going into the school, you will leave your keys at the front desk," Adkins said.

He said this extra step helps the office workers better monitor who is in the school at all times, which he says is important since the buildings have several exits.

"What if someone decides to hide in the school? They've not left anything and they check in. We'd never know if they left," he said. "So, now we are accountable and we can be accountable for everyone that leaves and enters our buildings."

Adkins said the extra precautions will allow the schools to keep peace of mind, knowing the students are as safe as possible. He said most parents are also in favor of the changes.

"They'd be willing to do whatever it took to keep their children safe. And that's what we're doing too. We're willing to do whatever it takes," Adkins said.