Floyd County Schools expand summer food program

Floyd County Schools is battling food insecurity this summer by taking its summer feeding program to the streets.

Since school is out for the summer, some students may not have access to the types of meals they have become accustomed to during the school year. Some may not have access to meals at all.

For that reason, Floyd County Schools is extending its summer meals program to reach more students. The program was in effect last summer, but administrators said it was time to help the program grow.

"We all kind of were on the same page," said Superintendent Danny Adkins. "How can we expand this program? How can we make this bigger and feed more children?"

He said the program has added two other vehicles, expanding from one route to three.

"The program is just needed. It's needed all around Eastern Kentucky," Adkins said. "It would blow your mind to know how many students, the best meals they have are when school is in."

Adkins said the program's exact reach will not be obvious until the numbers start coming in, but he expects that the district will feed hundreds of students this summer.

"Our goal is to feed as many as we can," he said. "Right now, we're expecting to see between 350 to 400 students a day."

A full list of feeding sites and mobile lunch routes is available on Floyd County Schools' Facebook page.