Floyd County Schools update

Superintendent Danny Adkins gave an update Monday on Floyd County Schools and central offices until they return back to class and work on Monday, April 6.

Adkins wants to remind parents that any child ages 1 to 18 can take advantage of the drive-thru meals at schools. He also said buses will start their evening runs soon, so they can hand out work packets to students who need a hard copy. If your child does not ride on a bus but they still need a packet, Adkins says to contact your school.

The Family Resource and Youth Service Centers will be open on Fridays to give out food backpacks, according to a press release.

Parents can still call schools and central office, but starting Tuesday, the locations will have hours from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.