Floyd County School officials weigh multiple plans for upcoming academic year

Floyd County Schools are seeking feedback from parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"One of the issues we've seen from our survey that we have a large number of parents that will not be comfortable sending their students back," said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins.

As parents aren't ready to send their kids back, Adkins says the district is preparing multiple plans for the upcoming year, including multiple start dates.

"I would say from the data we have collected so far, September 8th date seems to be the most popular," Adkins said.

Three learning methods are being considered: a traditional method that would require students to wear face masks, an online-only approach, and a hybrid that would allow students to complete two days of in-person classes and two days online.

Adkins went on to say each learning method brings a different challenge.

"Some of the students aren't going to have that Wi-Fi connection at home and we have some plans in place say opening a gymnasium to allow 10 students to upload or download their work," Adkins said. "We are looking at face shields, face shields for teachers."

Social distancing practices will be in places outside the classroom, as well.

“What we have been told, they have to be masked or limited capacity, meaning a 60-passenger bus could only have about 30 kids, and the school day would be lunch in the classrooms,” Adkins said.