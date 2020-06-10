Advertisement

Floyd County School officials weigh multiple plans for upcoming academic year

(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Floyd County Schools are seeking feedback from parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"One of the issues we've seen from our survey that we have a large number of parents that will not be comfortable sending their students back," said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins.

As parents aren't ready to send their kids back, Adkins says the district is preparing multiple plans for the upcoming year, including multiple start dates.

"I would say from the data we have collected so far, September 8th date seems to be the most popular," Adkins said.

Three learning methods are being considered: a traditional method that would require students to wear face masks, an online-only approach, and a hybrid that would allow students to complete two days of in-person classes and two days online.

Adkins went on to say each learning method brings a different challenge.

"Some of the students aren't going to have that Wi-Fi connection at home and we have some plans in place say opening a gymnasium to allow 10 students to upload or download their work," Adkins said. "We are looking at face shields, face shields for teachers."

Social distancing practices will be in places outside the classroom, as well.

“What we have been told, they have to be masked or limited capacity, meaning a 60-passenger bus could only have about 30 kids, and the school day would be lunch in the classrooms,” Adkins said.

Latest News

News

Sneak peek at new additions inside Heart and Hand

Updated: 6 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. - VOD

Local

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

News

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.

News

W.Va. State Superintendent discusses school reopening plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
W.Va. State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch joined us on First at Five Wednesday evening to discuss the state’s school reopening plan.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

C-K Autumnfest canceled for 2020 season

Updated: 7 hours ago
A popular festival that happens every October in Wayne County was been cancelled for the 2020 season.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Caring for vulnerable children with school buildings closed

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Caring for vulnerable children with school buildings closed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Handle With Care program has been forced to adapt to still assist children following traumatic events with school buildings closed due to COVID.

News

CPS reports decrease dramatically during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Approximately 40 percent fewer reports were made to West Virginia Child Protective Services during the first months of the COVID-19 lock down.