Floyd County Sheriff's Department receives AEDs

A new advancement has come to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, one that will hopefully save lives.

Lifeguard Ambulance Services gave 12 AEDs to make sure all Floyd County Sheriff's Office cruisers equipped.

“I don't know of anyone else doing it,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “As far as I know, I'm one of the first to do it, if not the only.”

On Tuesday, Lifeguard Ambulance Service donated 12 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), devices used to revive people from cardiac arrest, to use in all Floyd County Sheriff's Office cruisers.

Hunt talks about how he and Lifeguard's Burt Abshner made it happen.

“Burt from Lifeguard Ambulance Service said ‘tell me what we can do to partner up and what would you need,’” Hunt said. “I said ‘man we just took an AED about a month ago and we'd like to have one in every one of our cruisers.’”

Hunt goes on to say that this is one more available tool for his officers, who have to deal with the rural nature of the county.

“Sometimes we can be at the tip of the county from where we are right here to the end of it. You're talking about a good 35-minute drive,” Hunt said.

But while Hunt is glad to have the new equipment, he still hopes it never has to be used.

“You hope you don't never have to use it,” Hunt said. “I mean, I hope they never have to turn one of these on. But I hope even more that if they do need it, God I'll be so glad they've had it and was able to use it and help somebody.”

The last of the AEDs were added to the cruisers Thursday afternoon.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.