Floyd County Sheriff's Office opens active shooter training

At the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, some church members are getting their first shot at active shooter training.

Churches can apply to participate in active shooter training by contacting the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

Leaders of church security teams throughout Floyd County will have the opportunity to take part in a simulation that shows them all the different potentially deadly scenarios that are much more prevalent today.

“It lets them see a little bit of the chaos that can ensue and it lets them know that they have to have a couple of people that's going to [have to] stay focused,” said Floyd County Deputy Kevin Thacker.

The sheriff's office received several calls for some kind of training after three people were killed in a church shooting in Fort Worth, Texas last month.

“I obviously watch the news and there is wide coverage of the shootings that's happened not too far away and in other communities,” Prestonsburg First Baptist Church’s Michael Campbell said. “It can hit close to home, as well as it could far away, so that's the reason why we always want to be ready and protect the church.”

What anyone could learn from a situation like this is that anything can happen, even when you're prepared.

“Obviously they're not going through a full police academy or any formal training we just want to give them things to look for,” Thacker said.

The goal here is the same as any active shooter drill -- prepare for the worst, while praying it doesn't happen.

If your church is interested in participating in an active shooter training, you can still contact the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 606-886-6711.