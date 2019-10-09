Floyd County convenience store thief still on the run

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who investigators say made multiple trips to and from a BP convenience store in Auxier.

Jonathan Endicott was caught on a security camera during a burglary Oct. 3 in Floyd County, Kentucky.

They say it happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and around 3 a.m. Oct. 4.

Jonathan Endicott reportedly stole $8,000 in bills and rolls of coins before making his way to one of the freezers where he started stealing products.

Endicott also removed up to $2,000 of products from one of the coolers inside the store, even fashioning makeshift sleds to remove the products.

Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Shepherd says that Endicott even made contact with one of the employees.

“By the time he did finish plundering around, he went into the back of the store,” Shepherd said. “He spoke with one of the employees that was in the process of making the breakfast for that morning. (I) spoke with her and during some witness statements, I was told that he was told not to call the police.”

According to authorities, Endicott was likely under the influence, nodding off repeatedly while moving throughout the store. According to witnesses, he had a blade.

“In the footage that I viewed, he had something in his hand,” Shepherd said. “I couldn't make it out. The footage was kind of gritty. It's a real good camera system, security system but he is ... does definitely have something in his hand. In a witness statement, they've made a statement saying that he was opening a blade and closing it repeatedly while talking to him.”

According to Shepherd, Endicott is facing at least two counts of third-degree burglary and possibly more as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on Endicott, you are encouraged to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

