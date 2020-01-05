Floyd County deputies ask for help identifying man accused of catalytic converter theft

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department are investigating a recent theft in the McDowell community.

Police said a man stole a catalytic converter plus two surveillance cameras from a home.

This type of theft is not easily executed.

"He's on the property for approximately an hour and he goes straight to the vehicle," said Deputy Landon Hall with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance footage showed one man cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

"He knew what he was looking for. He had brought some tools. It was a car jack and what appeared to be an electrical saw," Hall explained.

In the process, the man noticed two surveillance cameras recording every move.

"He had stopped what he was doing and he had went and grabbed both the cameras off the side of the house," Hall said. "Little did he know, the victim had a third camera so we were able to catch the whole event on footage."

Deputy Hall said this type of theft is becoming more common.

"They are selling these, actually. It could be a scrap yard, we're still trying to locate where they are selling them to," Hall pointed out.

Recycling company Owner Mason McCoy told WYMT a catalytic converter can be sold from anywhere between $50 and $300.

"For example, this converter right here is worth over $200," said McCoy, while he held the vehicle part in his hands.

The reason why this part can be so expensive is simple.

"They steal catalytic converters for the precious metals. Mostly platinum, palladium, and rhodium," McCoy explained.

The price also depends on two factors.

"It just depends on the make and model of the vehicle and emissions regulations that were placed on the vehicle," said McCoy.

However, even if a thief can get past a vehicle owner, they may not make it very far with the scrap yard staff.

"We're required to take their I.D. and information. Plus, with the camera information," McCoy explained.

A vehicle will run without a catalytic converter, however, the owner may notice it to be louder.

"Plus, when it is missing it not only hurts the environment, but it hurts the vehicle owner's wallet," McCoy pointed out.

Purchasing a new catalytic converter for your vehicle may cost upwards of $500.

Deputy Hall said another vehicle may also be involved.

An older model white pick-up truck which could be either a GMC or a Chevrolet dropped the man off at the home shown in the surveillance footage.

Upon the request of the homeowner, we were not able to obtain the surveillance footage, only screenshots.

If you have any information on who the man in the surveillance footage may be, you can contact the Floyd County Sheriff's Department at 606-886-6711.