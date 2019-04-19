Floyd County man charged with 50 counts of child porn

A man in eastern Kentucky is facing dozens of child porn charges.

Kyle McKay McFaddin, 25, is facing 50 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Troopers say the suspect uploaded images of child exploitation online.

Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch arrested McFaddin Thursday after an undercover investigation.

Investigators searched his home in Wayland Thursday and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime." The equipment was taken to KSP's forensic lab for examination.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for each count.

McFaddin is currently in the Floyd County Detention Center.