Floyd County reopening local community center

The Martin City Community Center is opening its doors once again.

The Martin City Community Center in Floyd County, Kentucky will reopen soon.

The center in Floyd County was closed for the last eight years. Judge-Executive Robbie Williams made the push to reopen the building.

Crews are installing new flooring and repairing the offices. Williams says he hopes to hold many community events here, including after school programs.

"This is important for us to get back into the communities and let folks see where we're spending our tax dollars," said Robbie Williams. "There's no reason that we can't have this facility open and there's no reason for our residents to drive to Knott County for their kids

to play basketball every night when we have a facility here in Floyd County."

Williams says the facility should be open within the next ninety days.