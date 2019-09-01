Floyd County woman plans memorial ride in honor of her husband

Melinda Craft is a busy woman.

However, one thing happened last year, forcing her world to a halt.

"My husband and I were in a motorcycle accident in North Carolina Labor Day Weekend," Melinda recalled.

She said she does not remember the crash. People told her she and her husband Don were in a road construction zone when he hit uneven pavement sending them both over a guard rail.

"I honestly did not get to say goodbye to my husband," said Melinda with tears in her eyes.

After months of rehabilitation, she is getting back to work.

Her husband of 14 years was not that lucky. He sustained multiple, fatal internal injuries.

"I shouldn't be here and I deal with a lot of the survivor's guilt from it," Melinda pointed out.

She told WYMT, Don loved riding motorcycles.

"It was his passion. It was my passion. That's how we met. It was our love story," she said. "He was out riding his motorcycle and I was out riding my motorcycle and a mutual friend of ours introduced us and from that point on, we were together ever since."

That is even where their restaurant name was born.

"That's how Fatboy's came to be. He was on a Harley Davidson Fatboy," she pointed out.

Melinda said she has planned a motorcycle ride to be held in his honor for next Saturday.

"So I've got to do something to carry on and not let his memory go," Melinda said.

She said his passion was motorcycles. Now, her passion is keeping his memory alive.

"He would love the fact that it's motorcycles and that his friends are coming together," she explained.

The Don Craft Memorial Ride is set to begin September 7th at Archer Park in Prestonsburg at 2:00 p.m.

The ride will ends at their eatery, Fatboy's Grill and Tavern.

Melinda said the fee of $10 per person will be donated to help fund an upcoming rehabilitation center in Floyd County.