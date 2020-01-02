Flu cases spike in West Virginia after the holiday season

The flu season is still in full swing, according to health professionals.

The CDC reported nearly 200,000 flu vaccines have been administered across the United States.

Each year, flu cases normally spike after the holidays in certain states including West Virginia.

"In the last week, we have seen an exponential rise in flu rates in West Virginia. We went from being sporadic to being widespread, which is skipping actually two steps from what we normally see," said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health department officials say to be extra cautious as little ones head back to the classroom and daycare centers.

"If they are young children, do they use toys in their classrooms?" Young said. "Do they use things that they share? Is there a common meeting place? Do they share computers? Do they share other materials or books?"

Young says flu shots can dramatically decrease the likelihood of getting the flu, and even decrease the possibility of hospitalization or complications if the flu is contracted.

It's important to disinfect areas that children frequent, even those that don't seem obvious. The flu can stay alive for up to 48 hours, so don't forget to disinfect doorknobs, keyboards, TV remotes, phones and light switches.

It's also important to encourage kids to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and keep from touching their faces. Young advises parents to send children to school with refillable water bottles instead of drinking from the water fountain.

Although it is important to practice these precautions, Young stresses that it still not too late to get the flu vaccine. It takes two weeks for the vaccines to start working, but that's enough time to save a child from getting the flu when school begins.