Mountain Mission needs volunteers

Food is an immediate need for families without income during COVID-19, and families across the Kanawha Valley are turning to Mountain Mission in Charleston.

Mountain Mission food bank is asking for volunteers to sort nonperishable items and thrift store donations.

"During this crisis we are being very generous in the amount that we give and how often we give it based on the situations," said Executive Director John Roberts.

The faith-based organization normally feeds 15 families a week. Now they're feeding around 50, with the highest being 80 families. The boxes are given out on a weekly basis, and they include a box of nonperishable goods, eggs, milk, ground beef, and chicken.

"Immediately families need food, so we see an increase on that. We see people that have jobs; they are just laid off right now," Roberts said.

He said he is praying for help as 40 barrels of unsorted nonperishable items sit in their warehouse.

"If we can get groups of eight to ten and we could rotate it out for a few days, that would be an answer to prayer," Roberts said.

He said it would take four to five days to sort if volunteer groups step up. He said the job is to disinfect, sort and box the non-perishable items.

Mountain Mission will provide masks and gloves, they said they would prefer volunteers to come in groups.

"We prefer people to come in groups because it's kind of controlled," Roberts said. "If you come with a group, you pretty much know what's in that group your familiar with them."

Roberts said, with a little help, Mountain Mission can focus on re-opening their thrift store. The store plays a huge part in their various programs that help families receive clothes, furniture as well as the food box program.

"We've got a lot of work for them to do to help us disinfect and clean our stores. That's where we could use volunteers to help us sort the food," Roberts said.

Roberts said Mountain Mission is losing about $65,000 each month the two thrift stores are not open, and it has been closed for almost two months. He said employees are being paid through payroll protection dollars.

"We have been blessed with the payroll protection money," Roberts said. "That has come back and if we did not have that we would be really, really, really hurting right now."

Mountain Mission employs 19 people. He said they are stretched thin setting up and cleaning the thrift store for customers, and having the 40 barrels of unsorted nonperishable foods.

Roberts said Mountain Mission also need donations for the thrift store.

"From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., we have a no contact process that we can just come out, remove the items from your car and wish you well," Roberts said.

Mountain Mission is also accepting money donations. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, they say the money would allow them to purchase triple the amount of food per dollar and build a food reserve to help families into the winter if COVID-19 cases rise.

"We are going to do what we need to do to share God's love and help people in their time of need," Roberts said. "There's always more food that we need to purchase. We don't know how long this is going to go."

