Food pantry opens to help students in need

St. Mary's Center for Education has opened a food pantry to help students needing a little extra boost while they are in school.

St. Mary's Center for Education has opened a food pantry to help students needing a little extra boost while they are in school.

"A lot of their problems don't arise from school, but they arise from home," said Dr. Joey Trader, vice president for Schools of Nursing and Health Professions. "This occurs a lot of times when they have insecurities whether it's financial or even food insecurities. Being with St. Mary's and trying to live the mission and values of St. Mary's, we always want to meet every human beings need."

The pantry first opened about two weeks ago, but the planning to get it up and running started months ago.

"We sent an email out to faculty and talked in a faculty meeting and said this is something we would like to do," Trader said. "No one batted an eye. Everyone said, 'what can we do, what can we get, how can we do this?' "

He says they started it after seeing a growing need. But he says that help goes beyond just the student.

"A lot of students here have families at home, as well," Trader said. "They have spouses, they have children and this really isn't just for the students here. It's also for their families. We want them to not have to worry about those things, whenever they are worried about the stresses of school and other issues of life. This is one thing that we can do to help."

Trader says the program is confidential and is open to students throughout the week.

"We don't vet them," Trader said. "If they say they need it, they need it. We bring them in there and we really don't limit things. We want them to be able to have what they need. For some of these students, this is how they are going to get through the weekend. We want them to know that everyday they can come and get something if they need something."

Kimberly Damron, an assistant professor of nursing, is one of the faculty members who helps with the program. She has already made several donations.

"Your heart breaks for them because food is just a basic need and most of us have the income to meet that basic need, but sometimes they don't," Damron said. "They don't have the resources and this serves as a great resource for our students. They can come to any of us and ask for help and we will help them."

Trader says as good as it is to see the shelves filling up, it is also heartbreaking to think the need is so great.

"It is difficult for me to imagine that people need this stuff, but at the same time, it makes me happy to know there are people who are willing to give to help," Trader said.

The food pantry is taking donations, asking for non-perishable food items and toiletries.

If you would like to make a donation, you can call 304-526-1426.