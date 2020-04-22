Food pantry struggling to keep up with increasing demand

With so many people out of work because of the COVID-19 crisis, food pantries are starting to find it difficult to keep up with the increased demand.

The food pantry at the New Baptist Church in Huntington has seen a surge in demand since the crisis began. In a typical month, they'd give food to around 700 people. Last month, that number surged to 1,200.

"It's getting harder to get the things we're used to giving out," food pantry director Joyce Mannon said.

Mannon says she's seeing lots of new faces and hearing from people who never imagined they'd ever need this kind of help.

"People have said 'I never thought I'd be in this position,' but if you work hourly, and you don't work for two or three weeks, you get out of food," Mannon said.

Mannon says they get most of their food from the Facing Hunger Food Bank, but they also pick up supplies with donation money.

She says with all the extra demand, it's getting harder to re-stock their shelves.

"The manufacturers have cut down on what they're shipping because they can't keep up," Mannon said.

The big concern is if it keeps going at this pace, they won't be able to meet the increasing demand, but Mannon says she has faith it won't reach that point.

"We're going to try to continue as long as we can," she said.

The food pantry is also operating with fewer volunteers than normal. They typically have around 30 volunteers who work to keep it going, but many of them are senior citizens who are staying home to avoid catching COVID-19.

Volunteers pass out food to people in their cars at the New Baptist Church's pantry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday.

A member of that church made masks for the food pantry volunteers to wear.

