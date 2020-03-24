Food pantry temporarily closing due to coronavirus

A food pantry in Kanawha County will be closing temporarily starting Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the LERMA Food Pantry and Clothes Closet in Pinch will be closing for two weeks.

The news release states that volunteers with Facing Hunger Food Bank will be giving out boxes for individuals beginning at 9 a.m. April 7.

LERMA is located at 1 Timberdale Drive off of state Route 114 in Pinch.

The LERMA, or Lower Elk River Ministerial Association, is a volunteer-run organization that has helped people in the community since 1981.