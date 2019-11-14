FoodFair donates 48 turkeys to Huntington City Mission

FoodFair is doing their part to give back to the community by donating 48 turkeys Thursday to the Huntington City Mission for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“There’s a lot of good that happens right here in this spot in the Huntington City Mission, and we're just happy to be a part of it,” said FoodFair president Tim Forth.

Right now, the mission is already serving around 320 meals per day, according to executive director Mitchell Webb. Thanksgiving totals typically approach 1,000, with half of that going to serve the community at-large.

The daily meal total is set to increase with people seeking shelter at the mission in the coming winter months.

“We have a company like FoodFair that comes through like this time and time again, providing turkeys or hams or whatever it is,” Webb said. “It just again, shows the value of buying local. We have several companies that bend over backwards to help us.”

Anyone interested in donating food to the Huntington City Mission for Thanksgiving, they are accepting non-perishable food items such as mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce now up until the day before Thanksgiving.

The Huntington City Mission is also inviting anyone who might have a specialty such as pumpkin pie or any other kind of dessert to bring those in the day before Thanksgiving.