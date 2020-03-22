FoodFair stores offering 'senior shopping' hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

A local grocery store chain in our region is offering special hours to customers ages 60 and up.

Starting Monday, FoodFair stores will use the first hour of each day for senior citizen shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Store officials are asking younger customers to please respect this request.

Each store has different hours of operation, so their hour will be different as well.

The special hours are listed as follows:

OHIO LOCATIONS

Coal Grove 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

South Point 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Proctorville 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Powell's 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Deemer's 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

KENTUCKY LOCATIONS

Ralph's 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Ashland 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Pennington's 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Greenup 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

WEST VIRGINIA LOCATIONS

Tower 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Ravenswood 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Poca 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Lavalette 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Culloden 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Ceredo 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

West Hamlin 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.