Football players from across West Virginia and Ohio show support for Roane County High

Football players from around West Virginia and Ohio traveled to Roane County on Sunday to collect donations and show support for Alex Miller's family and for his teammates at Roane County High School.

Alex Miller, a wide-receiver for Roane County High School, collapsed during a game Friday night at Clay County and later passed away. To see that story, click here.

Since then, players from around the state have been showing support for Miller's team and his family.

Players from Ritchie Middle and High School, St. Marys Middle and High School, Williamstown, Belpre and Parkersburg South helped collect donations for Miller's family.

They lined the roads wearing their jerseys and holding signs in support of the Raiders.

The players ended up raising more than $7,600 for the Miller family.

Players across West Virginia are being asked on Tuesday to wear maroon and silver in honor of Miller and the Roane County Raiders.