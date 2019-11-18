Ford rolls out Mustang SUV

Ford is out with a new style of Mustang. For purists, it’s going to take some time getting used to it.

The Mustang Mach-E can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in about 3.5 seconds, about the same as a Porsche 911 GTS. (Source: Ford, CNN)

The company unveiled the Mustang Mach-E Sunday night. It’s an all-electric SUV.

The Mach-E can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in about 3.5 seconds, according to Ford. For a point of reference, that’s basically the same performance as a Porsche 911 GTS.

Unlike most electric cars, this Mustang will come with a distinctive sound, like its other models are known for. Ford designers say sound is an important part of the Mustang experience.

The Mach-E doesn't sound like a deep-throated V8, though.

The artificially created sound, which can be heard both inside and outside the vehicle, varies to match the Mach-E's acceleration and speed, like an actual engine sound would. The SUV's sound most resembles an amplified electric motor whir, but with a hint of a rumble.

The new Mustang is expected to be available in late 2020, which gives you plenty of time to save your money.

Prices for the more basic versions of this new breed of pony start around $45,000. The fancier Mach-E GT Performance Edition begins at about $60,000.

If that sounds a bit rich for your tastes, there’s some good news.

Ford executives say the automaker’s electric vehicles still qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. They expect Mach-E buyers will be able to get that full tax credit for at least the first year it’s available.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.