Former Ironton basketball star gives back

Trevor White, one of the many pieces of the 2013 Ironton Tigers that had a deep run in the OSHAA Boys' Basketball State Tournament, gave back to his community with a local fireworks show,

White, along with members of his family raised funds to give local residents some Independence Day festivities without having to travel to Ashland for Summer Motion.

"You know there's a lot of unfortunate kids that can't go out and can't go to Summer Motion," White said. "Can't ride rides, can't get on inflatables. they can't even get a meal at summer motion because it's too much."

White became paralyzed from the chest down after a car accident in Massachusetts two years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from giving back to his hometown.

"I can give back even though i'm still in a wheelchair," White said. "I can still give back."

"I can still do things for people that normal people can't do but they're still not doing them."

White has expressed the goal of making the Ironton fireworks show a yearly event.