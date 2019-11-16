Former Kanawha County commissioner Thomas Black passes away

A former Kanawha County leader has passed away.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says Thomas Black died this week. Black served on the commission from 1973-1978 and as president the last two years of his term.

“Commissioner Black was an outstanding Commissioner who always had the best interest of the public at heart. He was a friend and will dearly be missed. My thoughts are with his family at this time,” said Carper.

The West Virginia State Flags will be lowered at the Courthouse Complex in memory of Black.