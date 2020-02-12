Former Ky. teacher sentenced for dragging boy with autism down hallway

A teacher accused of dragging a student with autism through the hallway has been sentenced to home confinement.

The case was mediated by a Rowan County judge.

The incident was caught on security cameras at Wurtland Elementary School in October 2018. It shows Abrams dragging the boy, apparently by his wrists, through the school.

That video, which has been broadcast throughout the country, has drawn strong reaction from not only the boy's mother -- but by advocates for children with autism in the education system, as well as parents overall.

For a look at our previous stories, click here.

Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson says Abrams agreed to admit fault and plead guilty to fourth degree assault.

She will serve 120 days of home confinement.

Abrams also forfeited her teaching certificate for two years.

She will be allowed to leave for doctors and church.

If Abrams violates the conditions, she will go to jail for a year.