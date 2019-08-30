Former Marshall University student appeals assault lawsuit

A former Marshall University student has appealed a Title IX lawsuit accusing the school of mishandling her rape case and allowing the man accused in the attack to remain on campus.

Court records show Alicia Gonzales' case was appealed Wednesday. Judge Robert C. Chambers dismissed the case about a month ago, saying it didn't show the school was "deliberately indifferent."

Gonzales says she was raped in her on-campus dorm room in 2016 by fellow student Joseph Chase Hardin, who's now charged with sexually assaulting two other women in 2018. The 22-year-old was expelled in June after those charges were filed. The college has said it followed state and federal regulations, including issuing a no-contact order.

Hardin is currently jailed for violating probation related to his battery conviction in Gonzales' case.