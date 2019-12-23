Former Marshall football player arrested on child porn charges

An undercover sting has sent a former Marshall University football player to jail, accused of preying on children.

According to a criminal complaint, Jeremiah Taylor was caught by a member of the FBI on a social app between January 19th and January 24th of 2019.

Taylor, who wore number 58 on the Marshall football team, was using the username "58thatdude58."

Officials say Taylor sent videos of child porn to the undercover agent and asked for explicit videos and photos in return.

He is now in the south central regional jail.

