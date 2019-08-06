Former Ohio University basketball star used pregnant girlfriend’s urine to try and pass drug test

Ohio's D.J. Cooper during the first half of an NCAA college championship basketball game against Akron in the Mid-American Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Updated: Tue 9:54 AM, Aug 06, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bad news is: Ohio University standout D.J. Cooper failed a FIBA drug test, as he tried to land a position with the international basketball league.

The good news is: Cooper is...pregnant?

According to CBS Sports, Cooper was hit with a two-year suspension in 2018 after he reportedly used his pregnant girlfriend’s urine instead of his own to try and pass a drug test.

Results showed Cooper had gHC in his system, which is a hormone produced by the placenta during pregnancy.

Cooper was hoping to play for the Bosnian national team at the time.

His suspension will expire in June 2020.

