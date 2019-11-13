Former South Charleston High School football coach passes away

A former high school football coach was found dead in Lincoln County Wednesday.

According to West Virginia State Police, John Messinger, of South Charleston, passed away. He was 66 years old.

Troopers responded to Phoenix Lane near Sumerco, West Virginia just after midnight after getting a 911 call about an overdue hunter. They found Messinger dead near his truck.

Foul play is not suspected. Investigators believe Messinger died from a medical epidose. The medical examiner on scene decided to not perform an autopsy.

Messinger is a former football coach at South Charleston High School. Administrative Assistant Principal Andrew Johnson tells WSAZ the school is working on scheduling a candlelight vigil.

The Black Eagles won the Class AAA state championship in 2008 and 2009 under Messinger's leadership. "Coach Mess" led the team for seven seasons with a record of 62-21.

"We are saddened to report that former South Charleston head coach John Messinger passed away," the SCHS Black Eagles Football page posted to Facebook Wednesday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Messinger family."

